Villages Pre-K teacher earns award from United Way

The Villages Early Childhood Center provides the first taste of formal education for hundreds of young students before they go into elementary school.
One of the people who guides that experience is pre-kindergarten teacher Brandy Locklin, who recently won the 2022 Red Apple Teacher Award for Sumter County from United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties.
Along with the award, she received gift cards, a spa day certificate and gift baskets.
“I am thankful to the United Way for the Red Apple Award, the gifts they so generously provided and for all of the kind words of encouragement and support they sent my way,” Locklin said.Locklin has been at the early childhood center for 21 years, spending the past 18 years teaching pre-K4 and preparing 4-year-olds for their first steps into elementary school.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.