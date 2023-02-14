Villages’ powerlifters set high bar for themselves

When people hear the term “powerlifting,” they probably think of hulking athletes with muscles bulging out of tiny tank tops lifting massive amounts of weight.
Maybe their mind flashes to former “The Incredible Hulk” actor and bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno. Or former bodybuilder, actor, and California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.
One of the last things they probably think of is The Villages.
But there’s a group of 60- and 70-somethings in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown out to show that you don’t stop lifting because you got older, you got older because you stopped lifting.
