Villages Philharmonic Orchestra prepares for 2021-22 season

Despite last season’s COVID-19 challenges, Villages Philharmonic Orchestra founder and conductor Pasquale Valerio is feeling optimistic. And he has a lot to look forward to in regards to the orchestra’s next season, which will run from September 2021 to May 2022 at its Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center home.
“I think all orchestras in the world faced challenges. . . (but) here we stand. It was very challenging, but we are ready to start the new season with a lot of positivity, great energy and great music selections for each individual concert,” Valerio said.
As usual, the season will kick off with a September Pops Celebration. Other shows include an October Italian American Music Concert; a November Messiah Concert; a December Holiday Celebration; January, March and April Classical Concerts; a February American Pops Celebration and a May Opera Gala.
