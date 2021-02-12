Villages outlasts bradford to advance

Appreciation outweighed the aesthetics of The Villages High School girls basketball team’s performance Thursday night. The Buffalo kept their historic season alive in the Class 4A-Region 2 quarterfinals, willing themselves past Bradford (Starke), 48-40, inside the VHS Athletic Center. Despite struggling on offense en route to its lowest single-game point total in nearly two months, VHS (20-6 overall) stymied the visiting Tornadoes (12-11) on the defensive end to earn the program’s first postseason victory since 2013. “We’re definitely not taking any victory for granted right now,” said VHS second-year head coach Marquez Porter. “That’s the first regional victory in a long time for this program, so we’ve got a lot to be proud about. It definitely didn’t look good — and it was even ugly at times — but good teams find a way to come together and win games like that.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.