Villages Nurses Club donates to LifeStream Behavioral Center

Thirteen residents of LifeStream Behavioral Center will have gifts to open Christmas morning from members of The Villages Nurses Club.
Club members donated money to purchase gifts for the residents, which the club presented to representatives from LifeStream at its meeting Tuesday at Savannah Center.
Vicki DeShaw, of the Village of Springdale, spearheaded the effort. Members volunteered to be shoppers for the gifts, and they were able to spend $75 each on the residents.
“We really try to give them a Christmas because we don’t know if they have family,” she said. The presents are for residents of the Geriatric Residential Treatment Systems program at LifeStream.
It is a residential facility attached to LifeStream that helps older adults who can’t function as independently, said Linda DeTommaso, residential services coordinator with LifeStream.
