Villages nonprofit fundraising for women veterans transitional home

When Kathryn Wilgus returned from her service as a combat nurse in Afghanistan, she experienced challenges many veterans face when transitioning to civilian life. The Navy veteran did not have a savings account that would help her afford a place to stay or reliable transportation. Wilgus also did not have anyone with whom she could live.
Although women veterans make up 10% of the veteran population, their numbers have nearly doubled in the past decade, making them the fastest-growing segment of the veteran population, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. VA research found that women veterans are more than twice as likely to become homeless as women who did not serve in the military.
