Villages musicians are finding new notes to play

Donna Carroll practices the oboe at home in the Village of Glenbrook. Carroll, who already plays the clarinet, decided last year in the midst of the pandemic to learn how to play the oboe.

 Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun

Donna Carroll already was playing the clarinet in a couple of resident bands when, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, she decided to try something new.

She wanted to learn the ways of the oboe.

Last July, Carroll borrowed an oboe from one of her friends, then found someone in the Atlanta Opera who gives remote lessons.

“It’s a struggle, but I’m getting better,” Carroll said.

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.