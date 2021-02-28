Villages musicians are finding new notes to play

Donna Carroll already was playing the clarinet in a couple of resident bands when, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, she decided to try something new.
She wanted to learn the ways of the oboe.
Last July, Carroll borrowed an oboe from one of her friends, then found someone in the Atlanta Opera who gives remote lessons.
“It’s a struggle, but I’m getting better,” Carroll said.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.