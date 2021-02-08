Villages musical theater begins rehearsals

The Villages Musical Theater is looking toward the future – specifically, the future of shows.
That club started rehearsals this week for their next production, “Back to Our Future,” which is slated for 7 p.m. March 26 and 27 at Colony Cottage Regional Recreation Complex.
Club chairman of the board Bill Krone and show director Sue Schuler sat in front of a room of 20 socially distanced cast and crew members on Monday at the club’s first organizational meeting for the show, and Krone reviewed club affairs in the spring.
In a normal year, the club produces one or two shows in the fall and spring. In March, they were able to host two performances of “The Producers” before they had to cut production short.
“I think everybody that was there just felt excited at the idea that we’re going to have a chance to perform, our members to come enjoy some music and get a small semblance of normalcy at this time period. I think people feel uplifted by the fact that it’s a beginning on the way toward normalcy, on the way toward performing, but we’ve got a long way to go yet toward true normalcy,” Krone said.
