Villages house of worship splits into two

A new era has dawned for New Covenant United Methodist Church’s Lake Deaton campus.
New Covenant UMC members voted this past Sunday to allow the Lake Deaton campus to separate from New Covenant and launch as an independent congregation of the United Methodist Church. Following a monthlong transition period, the new house of worship, which will be called “Lake Deaton United Methodist Church,” will officially become independent July 1.
“We are just overjoyed with the news and the vote,” said Rev. Jim Divine, who serves as campus pastor for Lake Deaton. “We’re just so thankful of the leadership at New Covenant to realize that as Lake Deaton was growing, our culture ended up being different from that at New Covenant’s Summerhill campus.”
