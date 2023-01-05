Villages Homeowners Advocates Foundation Committee donates thousands in 2022

The Villages Homeowners Advocates Foundation Committee had a remarkable 2022.
After reorganizing with the VHA in March, the group went on to collect and donate $29,000 in grants to other local charitable organizations.
One of the committee’s biggest accomplishments was collecting $13,000 in just 30 days to help with various recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.
Food, animal welfare, disaster supply and distribution were the committee’s focus with that money. Feeding the Gulf Coast, the Humane Society Naples, the Florida Disaster Fund and Convoy of Hope each received $3,250 from the 30-day collection.
