Villages High School's new debate club collects donations for Friends of SoZo Kids

The Speech and Debate Club at The Villages High School made helping the community a priority in its first year.
In May, club members donated care packages to The Villages’ Friends of SoZo Kids club. The club helps support SoZo Kids, which works with children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest.
Students collected 32 complete toiletry kits, with supplies in each kit valued between $10 and $20.
“My students wanted to contribute to an organization that helped other teens, and I had heard of other similar drives for the organization,” said Jennifer Ramsell, the club’s sponsor. “This project helped fulfill their peer-support goal and was something we felt other students could easily contribute to.”
