Villages High School participates in Disney Candlelight Processional

Choir students from The Villages High School are singing in Walt Disney World Resort's Candlelight Processional.
The students performed on Nov. 29 and will perform again at 5:15 p.m. Sunday at the America Gardens Theatre in the America pavilion at EPCOT.
"It's a wonderful experience," said Mark Lehnowsky, The Villages High School choir director. "(The students) get to perform with a professional orchestra, a world class conductor, the Voices of Liberty and excellent choirs around Florida."
The choir sang Christmas classics like "O Come All Ye Faithful," "What Child is This," "Silent Night" and "Let There Be Peace on Earth."
"It was amazing," said Paul Speaks, a 16-year-old sophomore at The Villages High School. "It's hard to put into words — I've never experienced anything like this before. It just felt so special to be a part of that."
During each Candlelight Processional, a celebrity narrates the Christmas story.
