Villages High School honors students donate to hospices

Hospice care can be a daunting but sometimes necessary position for people to find themselves in, but students in the National Honor Society at The Villages High School try to make it more comfortable.
On May 6, students donated everything from board games to Mother’s Day cards to Compassionate Care Hospice, one of the local care centers.
Donations included over 50 handmade cards from students for hospice residents as well as dozens of board games, card games and puzzles. Five NHS members, Sam Morse, Riley Willis, Marcus Phillips Watson, Elena Wu and Sydney Wu, completed the project.
