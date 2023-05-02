Villages Health, Villages Grown collaborate

When describing the ongoing relationship between The Villages Health and The Villages Grown, one would be hard pressed to find a better word than organic.
At 10 a.m. May 11, the two will join forces at The Market at Sawgrass Grove for an event titled Shop with a Registered Dietitian. Registration is required at thevillageshealth.com/learning-center/.
It is offered through The Villages Health’s learning center, and attendees who register for the event will have licensed nutrition professionals available to answer questions and provide tips on healthy eating, potential recipes and how to stick with a nutrition plan.
Read this story and many others Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.