Villages Health facilitates connection with new classes

Forming new friendships and fostering better connection are the goals with The Villages Health Learning Center’s new classes.
The Villages Health Learning Center recently introduced a new category of classes called Connections, which encourages social interaction through activities in small group settings.
It offers bingo, cooking, team Jeopardy, a trivia game called Friend Feud and more, but instead of competing, the only prize to be won are the connections participants make with others. The Connections classes are offered at least three times a month, and it hosted bingo Aug. 21 at Brownwood Care Center.
