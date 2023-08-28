Villages Health facilitates connection with new classes

Lady Lake, FL (32159)

Today

Sunny skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High around 95F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers this evening then increasing winds with thundershowers overnight. Low 78F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.