Villages groups working to support students

Blanca Gray, member of the DeSoto and Neighbors Non-Profit group and resident of the Village of DeSoto, sorts through donated items during the group’s school supply drive at Ednas’ On The Green.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

Villages groups want to make sure as many schools feel supported as possible for the upcoming year. They are helping ease financial burdens for families and schools through supply drives. 

This includes the Mamie’s Quilters chapter of the Quilting Guild of The Villages, which meets at Eisenhower Recreation and has a collection scheduled for Tuesday to benefit Lake Panasoffkee Elementary.

