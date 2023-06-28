Villages group performs comedy without safety net

In the Improvisational Theater Club, if there’s no script, everything will be fine. The performers will come up with their lines on the spot.
“Making things up is really fun,” said Margaret Barton, one of the members. “It brings out a different part of the brain. You have to be quick. You have to listen to what the other person says to think of something to respond to.”
The group, which is run by producer and leader Mike Roth and director Larry Rodkin, allows Villagers to learn how to create scenes in the midst of a performance.
