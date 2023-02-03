Villages golfer sinks 2 aces in single round

According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the odds of someone recording two aces in the same round are about 67 million to one.
Meet the one.
Bob McCoy sank two holes-in-one in a single round at the Mallory Hill Country Club on Jan. 24, completing one of the best rounds in his life and instantly becoming the envy of anyone who has ever swung a golf club.
McCoy, of the Village of Buttonwood, notched his double aces on consecutive par-3 holes, which also cleared the way for him to shoot his age (75).
