Villages golf teacher helps sick kids smile

Joey Hidock likes to brag that he’s never won a putting contest with the kids he visits at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. Sadly, he hasn’t been able to challenge anyone for the past eight months. “I miss it,” said Hidock, a teaching professional at The Villages Golf Academy and founder of the Putting on Smiles program that found him engaging with patients each month until COVID-19 restrictions went into place. Wednesday finally gave Hidock an opportunity to return to the Orlando hospital — not to build on his streak but to deliver toys. Lots of toys — more than 80 large bags filled with everything from coloring sets to board games to puzzles to Kindles. That can only be classified as a victory. “It’s been overwhelming. Individuals, friends, neighbors. Look how much volume there actually is,” said Hidock, who also got a major boost when the local Knights of Columbus chapter signed on to help. Wednesday’s delivery required a caravan of a half-dozen vehicles, adorned with flags to keep track of each other as they headed down Florida’s Turnpike to go to APHC.
