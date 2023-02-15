Villages Golf Festival tees off this week

Todd Rayburn smiles whenever he hears tales about how The Villages Golf Festival’s new look got someone better acquainted with everything that is available within the world’s largest golf community.
“We’ve had feedback from residents (who said) they didn’t know where certain golf courses were or what they looked like,” said Rayburn, director of retail and events for The Villages Golf & Tennis. “Whatever their story is — ‘I’ve never been south of (State Road) 44, I never knew this place existed.’ Or ‘We’ve always played in the south, we’d never been to Palmer Legends before. It’s nice; now we’re going to have lunch in their restaurant.’”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.