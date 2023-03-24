Villages Golf Festival’s second act basks in sunshine, activity

February’s start of The Villages Golf Festival allows residents to be among the first anywhere to get their hands on equipment just unveiled at the PGA Merchandise Show. And next month’s finale presents one last chance to try to new stuff.
The middle session? It draws a crowd, too — especially when the sunshine cooperates.
That was the case Thursday at golf shops and driving ranges around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, with bright sun and warm temperatures greeting festivalgoers.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
