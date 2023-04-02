Villages friends explore Ireland’s historical sites

In the summer of 2022, a group of Villagers spent time together enjoying the authentic foods and views of the Emerald Isle. Richard and Mitzi Swift, of the Village of Fernandina, took the trip with a group of friends exploring historical, modern and scenic landmarks. “We had all known each other for a long time and decided to take a tour of Ireland together,” Richard said. “It turned out to be an amazing experience.”
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.