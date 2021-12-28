Villages Deep Sea Fishing Club arranges fishing trips

Maurice Davison preaches to members of The Villages Deep Sea Fishing Club about staying fit.
To make the most of offshore excursions, Davison recommends physical strength training on the shoulders, forearms and abdomen, especially for new members. Each trip also requires some attention for the body to do its best.
“Stretch before and after any fishing trip,” said Davison, of the Village of Amelia. “It will loosen your muscles and lessens any possibility of strain.”
Common sense also comes into play.
“Also, dress appropriately, wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and eat healthily,” he said.
