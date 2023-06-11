Villages couple take tour of South America

One couple from The Villages explored the scenic sights of multiple countries in January. Tom and Carol Elliot, of the Village of Marsh Bend, took a cruise around South America and Antarctica, where they admired the natural beauty and immersed themselves in new experiences at each destination. Argentina, Chile and Uruguay were among the South American countries they visited. Although the Elliots frequently travel around the world, this recent trip is one of their favorites. “It was a great experience, and the ambience of the cruise ship was great,” Tom said. “We ate well, traveled well and saw lots of sights.”
