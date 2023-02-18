Villages couple reconnects over 1969 Chevy Camaro

Bonita Harmel drove her 1969 Chevy Camaro RS off the showroom floor when she was 16 years old.
More than four decades later, she’s still behind the wheel as she takes the Camaro cruising around The Villages. And there’s another link to the past that’s been part of the picture in recent years: Oscar Bowman.
The two dated in high school, when Bowman was the only person her parents would allow to work on the Camaro.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.