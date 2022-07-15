Villages couple rarely misses The Villages SC play on their home pitch

Players can expect to see a few familiar faces in the stands at every home match for The Villages SC, but none more consistently than Herb and Helga Hofmann.
The Village of St. James residents have been season ticket holders since the club’s inaugural campaign in 2016, and have rarely missed a chance to see their Buffalo.
“We might have missed one or two, but that’s it,” Helga said. “We’re looking forward to the games all the time.”
Herb and Helga grew up in Germany and fell in love with the sport there. Herb hails from Gingen an der Fils, a small town that also produced former professional player and U.S. Men’s National Team skipper Jurgen Klinsmann, and Helga has been a spectator of the sport since her early days.
“My oldest brother, he was a soccer player and I used to go watch games when I was in Germany when I was a young girl,” she said. “Soccer was always my favorite, next to golf.”
