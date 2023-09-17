Villages couple and their family explore Vietnam

Two Villagers immersed themselves in the culture and beautiful landscapes of Vietnam on a recent trip. Francoise and Joe Rudder, of the Village of Hadley, had an unforgettable experience when they spent two weeks there in June. The pair made positive memories by exploring the historic cities, admiring the scenery, visiting night markets and more. While they both enjoyed the new experiences, the trip was especially memorable for Joe, a veteran who served during the Vietnam War.
