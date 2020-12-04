Villages clubs deliver annual Toys for Tots donation

Led by police escorts, a colorful line of corvettes and roaring motorcycles snaked its way Wednesday from Wildwood to Fruitland Park, honking horns and waving.
Santa’s helpers — 30 members of the Village Vettes Corvette Club, 12 members of The Village Nomads motorcycle club and two members of the Villages Camaro Club — gathered at George Nahas Chevrolet in Wildwood with cash and toys they had collected. The crowd then made its way to the Toys for Tots warehouse at the Phillips Buick GMC Collision Center in Fruitland Park for its annual donation.
The warehouse was already packed with large, labeled bags.
“Each one of these bags represents a family, and we have 900 bags in here,” said Ed Lloyd, a Village of Pine Ridge resident and Toys For Tots coordinator for Lake and Sumter
counties.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.