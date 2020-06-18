Villages club marks National Fishing Day

In fishing, you make your own luck. At least this is Jim Jones’ motto when Randy DiSanto comments on his higher-than-average catch level. “It’s just a matter of putting in the time,” said Jones, the secretary of the Freshwater Fishing Club. DiSanto, the club’s president, is no stranger to putting in a few hours on the water. On this National Fishing Day, DiSanto and Jones are just two club members who will definitely be out, trying their hand at the ponds. If you haven’t fished before, DiSanto said today is a great day to try it. The club typically doesn’t meet during the summer months, said DiSanto, of the Village of Summerhill. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, April and May meetings were canceled. DiSanto didn’t really want to take a five-month hiatus, so he and club members have been casually meeting to go fishing in the mornings and evenings when the weather is a little bit cooler.
