Villages club focusing on spreading kindness

Lindsay Collier holds cards distributed by Acknowledging Acts of Kindness Club members. Collier, of the Village of Tall Trees, said his philosophy as club president is all about looking for the good in the world.

 Max Gersh, Daily Sun

Chad Brunner is urging his fellow Villagers to be a little more thoughtful, a little more compassionate and a little kinder.

Over the last six months, Brunner, of the Village of Silver Lake, has been making an effort to do little things daily that could put a smile on someone’s face.

“I don’t do anything too major,” he said. “I stop at a convenience store and get a cup of coffee, and I leave anywhere from $5 to $10 to make sure the next crew of landscapers can pick up some drinks on me.”

Brunner said his inspiration to work to make more people happy was from the “current political environment, the pandemic and everything else going on.”

Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.