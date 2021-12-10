A holiday tradition returns. The Villages Christmas Parade, presented by the Recreation and Parks Department, will keep the joyous spirit of the season going when it steps off at noon Saturday at The Villages Polo Club. “We’re getting back into the swing of having a large community event like this,” said Lisa Parkyn, recreation area manager for lifestyle events. “I always look forward to see how the groups decorate. It’s neat to see what they come up with each year.”
People can get some bites to eat from several food trucks, while the children can enjoy a few outdoor games. Those in the crowd are asked to bring chairs or blankets to sit on during the parade.
