Villages Charter School taking steps to support students’ mental health

As students will soon reach the midway point of the last semester of the 2020-21 school year, events and tests are right around the corner, causing both excitement and stress for many students.
This year has been a strange one for students and teachers around the world, but the charter school is taking steps to return some peace and normalcy to everyone’s lives, said Sharon Tatman, The Villages Charter School mental health coordinator.
Tatman said she has seen mental-health resources through the school being utilized more this year than any other year in the past.
“To me, I feel good about that because I have the tools to help them,” she said. “I’d rather do it now and provide that therapeutic care so we can get ahead of the needs as they come about.”
