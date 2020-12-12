​Villages charter school’s Winter Dance concert goes virtual

The middle school gym isn’t large enough for all dance students’ parents with social distancing, so The Villages Charter School is taking its Winter Dance Concert online.
“You have to be creative and flexible and still offer options for them,” said Sheri Hancock, dance teacher at The Villages Charter Middle School.
She and Shelly Warren, The Villages High School dance instructor, are recording videos of each of their dance classes performing their pieces. The final, edited videos will be sent to students and their families Saturday and Sunday.
“It won’t be public this year, but at least the parents can see it,” Hancock said.
