Villages Charter School ready to support mental well-being in new year

The Villages Charter Schools Mental Health Problem Solving Team includes, left to right, Sharon Tatman, mental health coordinator; Amanda Peters, school counselor for mental health; and John Spitler, school safety specialist.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Educators are keeping an extra eye on students’ mental well-being following a school year filled with unknowns.

Sharon Tatman, mental health coordinator of the Villages Charter School, is working to ensure students are cared for at every grade level.

The Charter School recently published a list of services, both state and local, available to parents for children’s mental health needs. It includes resources such as hotlines, information on government agencies and more.

“We provide school-based services as the needs arise,” Tatman said.

