Villages Charter School ready to support mental well-being in new year

Educators are keeping an extra eye on students’ mental well-being following a school year filled with unknowns.
Sharon Tatman, mental health coordinator of the Villages Charter School, is working to ensure students are cared for at every grade level.
The Charter School recently published a list of services, both state and local, available to parents for children’s mental health needs. It includes resources such as hotlines, information on government agencies and more.
“We provide school-based services as the needs arise,” Tatman said.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.