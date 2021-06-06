Villages chapter of operation Shoebox seeks donations

The Villages chapter of Operation Shoebox is actively seeking donations to fill care packages that will be sent to servicemen and women overseas.
Operation Shoebox was founded in 2003 and has served over 2 million U.S. troops with care packages containing toiletries, snacks and other comfort items. However, the number of donations for care packages has decreased significantly since the start of the pandemic. Now, The Villages chapter is seeking nonperishable food items and monetary donations to reach their goal of sending just as many items to troops as prior years.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.