Villages car clubs give to kids, cops and Christmas

Near the entrance of the Sumter County Villages Annex, a large assortment of December trimmings for families involved with Kids, Cops and Christmas is growing still.
Members of The Villages Mustang Club, the Chrysler Convertible Club of The Villages, The Villages Camaro Club and the Thunderbird Club gathered Friday at the annex to add to the donations.
A few club members wore fun Christmas hats, and all wore smiles after hearing about the impressive donation they were able to make to Kids, Cops and Christmas, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s holiday shopping event.
