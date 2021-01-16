Villages car club hosts drive to benefit two local food banks

Club members typically gather to take road trips, listen to informative speakers and bond over a shared interest in the Mercedes-Benz. But recently, the M. Benz Club of The Villages has veered toward altruism.
On Jan. 9, the club hosted a food drive during a car show at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex, resulting in enough donations to funnel to two food banks in the Lake Panasoffkee area, said Mike Roth, club founder and president.
“I think it’s a great thing to give back,” said the Village of Osceola Hills resident. “There’s such a need for food in the community.”
