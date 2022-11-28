Villages bowler reels off back-to-back perfect games

Bowling an 800 series means that even if a bowler survives the pressure of rolling a perfect 300 game, he still must average 250 across the other two games.
Mike Daley made it easier on himself — he merely rolled another 300 game.
The Village of Pinellas resident accomplished the feat last weekend, reeling off 26 strikes in a row during the Sunday morning Hot Dog Classic at Fiesta Bowl. Daley strung together games of 300, 300 and 201.
