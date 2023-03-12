Villages border collie likes sports of all sorts

Pets are not typically involved with sports in The Villages — but one dog from the Village of Linden is an exception. Taz, a border collie, is somewhat of a celebrity in the community. She loves watching people play sports of all kinds and can be found sticking her nose through the fence for the best view of a softball game. Some Villagers also look forward to seeing the pup at their beach tennis games, where she plays an important role: retrieving the balls. “For any sport with a ball, she’ll want to sit there and watch them play,” said her owner Valerie Mattis. “People joke that she pays more attention to the game than the players.”
