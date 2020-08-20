Villages bank marks another historic 1st

Citizens First Bank just set a new internal benchmark. The Villages hometown community bank posted $2 billion in customer deposits for the first time during the first quarter ended March 31. It’s quite a feat, too, since the bank only reached $1 billion in deposits nine years ago. The bank achieved the distinction while also producing what the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. considers a strong financial foundation. One factor accounts for the bank’s success, said Lindsey Blaise, the bank’s president and CEO. “We continue to serve our customers and grow to fulfill their needs,” she said. “I was very excited to see our deposits exceed the $2 billion mark. It is not just about the number, but what that number represents that excites me. It represents happy customers and a strong community.”
