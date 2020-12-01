Villages athletes go virtual for racing

In October 2019, Nate Leech was in Hawaii for the Ironman World Championship — swimming in the crystal-clear waters, biking along scenic coasts and crossing the finish line in front of a raucous crowd of cheering supporters. In 2020, Leech completed that same race again, this time in the Laurel Manor Sports pool, on a stationary bike and on the trail near his home in the Village of Winifred. Like so many other athletes, Leech has had to settle for virtual races this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than competing side-by-side with some of the best athletes in the world in Kona, he was relegated to the Ironman VR27 Kona Classic, something runners and triathletes all over the world have had to adjust to in 2020. “All the Ironman virtual races, people just sign up for,” Leech said. “They have them every week — they just picked the Kona race for the week that Kona normally would be.” Road races and triathlons across the country and world have scrapped in-person events, leaving athletes with open windows in their training regimens where normally they would have competed. One common alternative has been the virtual race, which several athletes in The Villages have taken on in the absence of their favorite in-person events. The race Leech entered afforded entrants seven days to complete the 140.6 miles, which he did in four. Leech placed first in the 70-74 men’s age group, clocking in at 11 hours, 32 minutes and 30 seconds — aided by the shorter distances and rest between events.
