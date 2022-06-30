Villages athletes celebrate importance of Title IX

Much can happen over the course of 50 years.
On Tuesday, at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex, one of the meeting rooms was decked out in decorations of thank you balloons and 50th anniversary balloons as well as some pictures of memorable moments.
But this wasn’t a party thrown to celebrate a birthday or a wedding anniversary.
It was a room filled with women athletes who came together to discuss how Title IX legislation has changed their lives in the 50 years since it was signed into law.
They shared stories of past sports careers and playing days, whether it be as young children, brand new coaches or even some struggles these athletes still face today. The women discussed how important Title IX was and still is, as well as the impact it had over five decades.
“It was pretty cool to hear everyone’s stories, “ said Avis Vaught, of the Village of Belvedere. “The first group of coaches, those girls teaching physical education at the time they were 24, 25 — just out of school. But their passion spilled over to the people they were teaching.”
