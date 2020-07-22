Villages artist perfects a new technique

Artie Brennan’s art projects have taken over his home, he admitted with a chuckle. His spare bedroom closet is set up for pen and ink drawing. His garage is set up for painting. But recently one project has taken over more than the others.
Since January, the Village of Duval resident has made about 40 paintings using a popular technique known as fluid art. The technique comprises different methods of transferring a rainbow of acrylic paint colors onto a canvas to create an abstract design.
“It’s not hard to do, I don’t think it takes much talent,” Brennan said. “But it comes out very interesting, they’re very colorful.”
Though never formally trained, Brennan developed an interest in art at an early age. Housebound for long periods due to illness, Brennan spent his ample free time copying images from magazines.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.