Villages artist integrates art with the process of healing

The healing power of art is well documented, and a Villages artist is helping cancer patients experience those effects as part of a new statewide project.
Glori Kohlmann, of the Village of Glenbrook, was chosen to participate in the Las Meninas Sculpture Project, hosted by the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation and Healing Arts in Medicine.
“It’s a beautiful way to integrate art with the process of healing and, at the same time, integrate the community with participating,” said Raul Storey, co-chair of the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation.
