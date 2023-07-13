Villages artist integrates art with the process of healing

Glori Kohlmann, of the Village of Glenbrook, painted a sculpture for Las Meninas Sculpture Project to benefit the Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Foundation. Over the course of three sessions, Kohlmann worked with patients to decorate the statue.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

The healing power of art is well documented, and a Villages artist is helping cancer patients experience those effects as part of a new statewide project. 

Glori Kohlmann, of the Village of Glenbrook, was chosen to participate in the Las Meninas Sculpture Project, hosted by the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation and Healing Arts in Medicine.

“It’s a beautiful way to integrate art with the process of healing and, at the same time, integrate the community with participating,” said Raul Storey, co-chair of the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation.

