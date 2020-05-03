Villages artist gains friends, skills at workshops

In the few years since George Scott stepped into the world of art, he has especially enjoyed the friendships he has cultivated during many workshops.
“I learned more from the other students than I did from the instructor,” Scott said. “There was a core group of people who showed up every year. You knew about their families. It was a great friendship.
“I find painters to be so optimistic, not 100 percent satisfied and always thinking of how to make the next painting better,” he said. “They’re always trying.”
The Village of Bonnybrook resident was named The Villages Art League’s artist of the month for April.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
