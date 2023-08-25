Villager's workout device make exercise accessible to all

Ed Wolan, of the Village of Fenney, demonstrates the CARRYGYM. He designed the exercise machine for those with wheelchairs, but anyone can use it.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

A Villager hopes to change the future of exercise with his disability-friendly invention.

Village of Fenney resident Ed Wolan is the inventor and patent holder of CARRYGYM, an all-inclusive fitness tool designed with wheelchair users in mind. CARRYGYM is described as a portable fitness machine that weighs 14 pounds and uses resistance tubes to give people a workout. 

