Villagers working to launch new veterans service group

In the early 1980s, Claire Stacy was a mother of three young children and experienced a medical situation that landed her in the hospital for three weeks. Her husband, Ray, a sailor in the U.S. Navy, was deployed overseas and was initially unable to come home, she said. At that moment of dire need, though, Stacy was helped by some unexpected friends.
Members of the Navy Wives Club immediately took in and took care of her children for two weeks until Ray returned.
“If it wasn’t for Navy Wives, my kids would’ve been placed in foster care,” Claire recalled. “They cared about me as an individual. It’s like a family.”
She felt so much at home with them that she has remained a member ever since, and even served as the club’s national president in the mid-1990s.
