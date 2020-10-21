Villagers welcome return Of Men’s and Ladies’ Days

Though Wally Wrona and his buddies never exactly found themselves lacking for a chance to tee it up while golf operations were held in check by COVID-19 concerns, the return of Men’s Day to
The Villages still held meaning.
“It’s a tournament,” said the Village Santo Domingo resident, part of Tuesday’s final Men’s Day tee time at Glenview Champions Country Club.
“You get more of a mentality that it’s a tournament. When you’re just playing with the guys, you’re playing with the guys. But this is a little more competitive. We are all happy to be back.”
More than 120 golfers came out to one of three sites to enjoy the Men’s Day revival, divided among three of The Villages’ championship courses. Lopez Legacy and Mallory Hill also were on the schedule, with Mallory Hill attracting the biggest signup.
