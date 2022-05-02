Villagers want to bring more awareness to brain cancer

May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month and a local couple has a personal reason to be actively involved in creating more awareness about brain cancer and tumors.
Felix and Becky Hsu’s son, Nolan, was diagnosed last year with stage 2 brain cancer, compelling them to organize a fundraiser in his honor. The couple held the inaugural National Brain Tumor Society Fundraiser and Social on Sunday at Rohan Regional Recreational Complex, and they plan to host a similar event in Boston on May 16.
