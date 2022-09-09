Villagers volunteer to teach English to immigrants

When Mireya Vermillion lived in the South American country of Colombia, she had the chance to study English but didn’t.
“I wasn’t interested then, but I am now,” said the Village Santiago resident with the help of an interpreter. “Now I can’t wait to go to class. I went to English classes four times a week earlier this year.”
Vermillion is one of a number of students learning English thanks to an English as a Second Language (ESL) program taught by Villagers at two area churches as well as a Summerfield mobile home park.
“We are Villagers who love to teach and help others,” said Carole Clarke, a Village Santo Domingo resident and coordinator of the ESL program. “We are blessed to be helping area residents learn the English language.”
The program began in October 2006 with six teachers at St. Paul Catholic Church in Leesburg. A few months later, a second program was launched at the San Pedro Mission in Wildwood. A third class started in 2008 at a mobile home park in Summerfield.
